Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care comprises about 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.25% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $249,732,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,534 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,031,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $36,288,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.9% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 954,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,801,000 after purchasing an additional 219,940 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 1,006,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.05. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

