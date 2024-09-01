Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.13% of Sweetgreen worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SG. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 169,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $6,072,565.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930,233 shares in the company, valued at $69,044,434.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 521,116 shares of company stock worth $17,823,867. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

SG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. 1,740,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 2.30.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.