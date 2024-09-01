Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 21,350 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 119.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 642.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.27.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $684,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,019.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,087,691 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

