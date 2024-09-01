Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AppFolio by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 1,164.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $1,248,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total transaction of $9,694,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,537,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $9,694,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,537,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $116,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,080 shares of company stock worth $31,475,001. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPF. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $231.99. The company had a trading volume of 352,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,733. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.76 and its 200 day moving average is $234.09.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

