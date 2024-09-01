Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 540 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,523,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,307,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,472,000 after buying an additional 511,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after buying an additional 438,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 102.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,320,000 after buying an additional 388,781 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna lowered Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 1.2 %

LNW stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $109.82. 414,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.09. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $110.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.