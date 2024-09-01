Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 835 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Clean Harbors accounts for about 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $5,959,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 683.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.90. 170,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,431. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $247.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.14. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

