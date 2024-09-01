Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 84,425 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 84,425 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.09% of Modine Manufacturing worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.55. 720,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,860. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $123.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.27.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

