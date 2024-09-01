Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,670 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 691.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 515,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,040,000 after purchasing an additional 450,620 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $32,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,215,000 after acquiring an additional 156,225 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $18,379,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 8,693.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 86,930 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $119.53. 277,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,848. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $137.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.