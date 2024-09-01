Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 201.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,821 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,269. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.70.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,201 shares of company stock valued at $788,464. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

