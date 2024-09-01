LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Up 25.4% in August

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the July 31st total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ remained flat at $41.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,244,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,775. LKQ has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $20,583,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,839,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after buying an additional 227,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.