Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Loews by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth about $13,379,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Loews by 455.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,748 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.63 per share, with a total value of $499,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,972.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,781.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on L. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Loews

Loews Stock Up 0.3 %

L stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.71%.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.