Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Update

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,500 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 582,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,681,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 304,584 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,823,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,515 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.3 %
LOMA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.09. 524,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $827.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.43. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
- What is a Dividend King?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.