Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Update

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,500 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 582,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,681,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 304,584 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,823,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,515 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.3 %

LOMA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.09. 524,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $827.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.43. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.