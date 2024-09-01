Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Update

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the July 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 22.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longeveron stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.31% of Longeveron as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Longeveron in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Longeveron from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

LGVN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.04. 367,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,599. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.43. Longeveron has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

