Loop Capital Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $90.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.48.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $82.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,861,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

