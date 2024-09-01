Loop Capital Trims American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Target Price to $98.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMWD. Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a neutral rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $89.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 1,230.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

