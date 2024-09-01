LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $302.64

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.64 ($3.99) and traded as high as GBX 338 ($4.46). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 338 ($4.46), with a volume of 49,643 shares trading hands.

LSL Property Services Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £351.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,225.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 337.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 302.79.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

