Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $324.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $400.00 to $324.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LULU. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $355.84.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $259.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.56 and its 200-day moving average is $339.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

