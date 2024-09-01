Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Update

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 31st total of 154,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned 0.12% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers formals, casuals, dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, rompers and jumpsits, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, shoes, and accessories under the Lulus brand.

