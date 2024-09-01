Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Evercore ISI

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MAC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Macerich from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.81.

MAC opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Macerich has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -43.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Macerich by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 81,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Macerich by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Macerich by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

