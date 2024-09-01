Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Magellan Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MALJF remained flat at $6.97 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. Magellan Aerospace has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $6.98.
Magellan Aerospace Company Profile
