Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALJF remained flat at $6.97 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. Magellan Aerospace has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

