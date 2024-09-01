Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) vs. Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Head to Head Analysis

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Free Report) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Nuvera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.77, meaning that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Nuvera Communications' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A Nuvera Communications -11.27% 1.71% 0.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Nuvera Communications' revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.00 -$520.82 million N/A N/A Nuvera Communications $65.79 million 0.63 -$3.21 million ($1.32) -6.06

Nuvera Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments: Basic and Other Services; and Cellular Services. The company offers basic telephony, mobile, broadband, and other data services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and operates data centers. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; data services for business and residential customers; email and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, the company is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories; and the operation of various IPTV and CATV systems. The company serves communities in Minnesota and Iowa through customer service call centers, its website, and commissioned sales representatives. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

