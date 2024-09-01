Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 156.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARM by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

Shares of ARM stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $132.88. 4,763,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,472,216. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion and a PE ratio of 140.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.89.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

