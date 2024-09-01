Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,000 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 0.9% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,732 shares of company stock valued at $445,133 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ROK traded up $5.51 on Friday, hitting $272.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.13. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

