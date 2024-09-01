Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Raises Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 831,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 90,233 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,916,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 138,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 48,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock remained flat at $20.23 during trading hours on Friday. 1,134,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,801. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

