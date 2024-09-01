Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Sells 506,894 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lowered its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,894 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KWEB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,321,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,589,135. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84.

