Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LOAN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $59.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.72% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 77,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

