Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) is Berry Wealth Group LP’s 6th Largest Position

Berry Wealth Group LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up 5.1% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $6.15 on Friday, reaching $177.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,460,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,623. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

