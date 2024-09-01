Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Short Interest Down 18.0% in August

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 5,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.44.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $234.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.19. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.