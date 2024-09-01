Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $262.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $247.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $234.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.16. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

