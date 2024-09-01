Martin Capital Advisors LLP Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $278.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.48. The company has a market cap of $417.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.