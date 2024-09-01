Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Reduced by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $534.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.82.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

