Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Up 9.2 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after acquiring an additional 88,918 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.