Massachusetts Wealth Management Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

NYSE:GEV traded up $9.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,972. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $201.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.93.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEV. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Company Profile



GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

