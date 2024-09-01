Massachusetts Wealth Management Purchases 575 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $6,916,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $8,896,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $19.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $960.02. 2,555,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,430. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $892.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $822.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $912.43 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock worth $972,022,568 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.