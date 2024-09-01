MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.040-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.0 million-$61.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.1 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.360-0.870 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

MCFT stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.18. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Insider Transactions at MasterCraft Boat

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 98,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,376.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,047,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,026,148.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 296,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,360 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

See Also

