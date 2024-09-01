Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Matterport Price Performance

MTTR stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. Matterport has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.38 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 164.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. Matterport’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,425,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,170,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 36,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $162,724.59. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,201,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,296,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 475,645 shares of company stock worth $2,095,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,722,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Matterport by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 661,955 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Matterport by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

