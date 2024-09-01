Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2024

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Matterport Price Performance

MTTR stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. Matterport has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.38 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 164.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. Matterport’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,425,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,425,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 36,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $162,724.59. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,201,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,645 shares of company stock worth $2,095,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,722,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Matterport by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 661,955 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Matterport by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.