Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

MCHS stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. Matthews China Discovery Active ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $28.31.

About Matthews China Discovery Active ETF

The Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (MCHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in small- and mid-cap stocks of Chinese companies with perceived sustainable growth potential.

