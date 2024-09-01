Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
MCHS stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. Matthews China Discovery Active ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $28.31.
About Matthews China Discovery Active ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Matthews China Discovery Active ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews China Discovery Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.