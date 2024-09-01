MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 837 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.16. 2,141,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,324. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.29. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

