MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 13,209 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,209 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.0 %

DHI traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.76. 1,659,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,301. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $193.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.87.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

