MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,082 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Cencora worth $37,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Cencora by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COR traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.85 and a 200 day moving average of $232.94. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

