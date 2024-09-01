MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CSX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CSX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,430,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $126,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,050,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,620,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

