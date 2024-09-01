MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,315 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,495 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in HP were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $48,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,068,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,895. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.