MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 29,670 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.72. 3,915,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $231.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,034,062 shares of company stock worth $363,689,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

