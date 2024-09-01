MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 7,528 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in KLA were worth $29,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 3.4% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $2,033,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $359,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.

KLA Trading Up 3.0 %

KLAC traded up $23.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $819.43. 1,079,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $803.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $747.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

