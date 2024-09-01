MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Best Buy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $284,712,000 after purchasing an additional 490,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 55.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $241,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,527,000 after acquiring an additional 107,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,164,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $121,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.40. 5,553,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.15. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $208,083,276. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

