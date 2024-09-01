MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 130,277 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 848,582 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 130,277 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $55,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,849,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,019,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,192,830,000 after purchasing an additional 449,536 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,395,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 764,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after purchasing an additional 672,095 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.27. 2,238,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $66.09. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.80 and a 12 month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

