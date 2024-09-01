MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 53,968 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,968 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,403 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Infosys by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,378 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,585,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,741,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,140 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,885 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,375,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,031. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

