Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.420-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.5 billion-$33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.4 billion.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $90.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a sell rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

