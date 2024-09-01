Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as low as C$0.28. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 524,282 shares trading hands.

Mega Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$102.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

