Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) CEO Sells $999,747.00 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $999,747.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,990,545 shares in the company, valued at $90,251,310.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $45.85 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBIN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

